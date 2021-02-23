Football sized asteroid heading towards Earth; NASA gives warning

WASHINGTON: A football-sized asteroid is expected to fly closer to Earth this week, NASA scientists warn. The asteroid is named 2020 xu 6. The asteroid travel at a speed of 8.4 km per second. If such an asteroid hits the earth, the result will be a catastrophe.

But NASA assured that there is nothing to be feared. The report was released by the US space agency. The 213-meter-diameter football-sized asteroid 2020 xu is expected to pass close to Earth on March 2. According to their report, several giant space objects will approach Earth this week. But scientists say none of these are likely to endanger the Earth in any way.