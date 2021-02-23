Forex Market: Indian rupee opens higher against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had opened higher against the US dollar. As per market experts, the positive opening in the Indian share market had supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened higher by 14 paise at 72.36 per dollar. The Indian rupee ended higher by 15 paise at 72.50 per dollar on Monday. On Thursday the Indian rupee settled at 72.65.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 893.25 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also sold shares worth Rs 919.88 crore in the Indian share market on February 22. The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.46 in the last session. The open interest increased almost 5% in the February series.