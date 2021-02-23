Gulf country closes land and sea borders for one month

A gulf country has decided to close all its land and sea borders. Kuwait has announced this. All the land and sea borders of the country will be closed for four weeks as of Wednesday, 24 February. Only Kuwait citizens along with their “first-degree” relatives and domestic workers will be allowed to enter the country.

The Ministry of Interior and the customs directorate have been assigned to implement this resolution, effective February 24 until March 20. The Kuwait government has also banned customers’ presence inside restaurants and cafes. The decisions were approved during Cabinet meeting held at Seif Palace, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah.