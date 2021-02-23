Gulf country extends online learning till end of school year

A gulf country has extended the online learning till end of school year. Saudi Arabia has announced this. Saudi Arabia announced that it would continue with online education till the end of the current academic year. Dr Hamad Al-Sheikh, the Education Minister in Saudi Arabia has announced this.

The Saudi Arabian government has announced this decision to contain the spread of coronavirus. Earlier the Saudi Arabian government has suspended all public entertainment, events and indoor dining, as well as the closure of cinemas and other entertainment centres.