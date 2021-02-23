Indian Railway announces more special trains: Here is the full list

Indian Railway has announced more special trains. The Western Railway Zone has announced that it will run 11 special trains.

Full List of Special Trains:

1. 09009/09010 Mumbai Central-New Delhi Duranto Superfast Special (Bi-weekly)

2. 09289/09290 Bandra Terminus-Mahuva Superfast Special (Weekly)

3. 09293/09294 Bandra Terminus-Mahuva Superfast Special (Weekly)

4. 09336/09335 Indore-Gandhidham Superfast Special (Weekly)

5. 09507/09506 Indore-Ujjain Special (Daily)

6. 09518/09517 Ujjain-Nagda Special (Daily)

7. 09554/09553 Ujjain-Nagda Special (Daily)

8. 09341-09342 Nagda-Bina Special (Daily)

9. 09545/09546 Ratlam-Nagda Special (Daily)

10. 09528/09527 Bhavnagar Terminus-Surendranagar Special (Daily)

11. 09534/09533 Bhavnagar Terminus-Surendranagar Special (Daily)

Besides, the frequency of Train No. 02944/43 Indore-Daund Special has also been increased to six days a week. 02944 Indore-Daund Special will now run on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from February 25. 02943 Daund-Indore Special will run on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from February 26.