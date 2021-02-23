Jio plans data centre of 950 million dollars; to setup own renewable energy plant

India’s largest wireless operator, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd is planning to build a data centre in Uttar Pradesh at an investment of around $950 million. The centre will be powered by its own renewable energy plant. The plan is an important focus area for Reliance Jio.

“For the data centre, a 20-acre plot had been allotted to the company, and the project is to cost approximately ?7,000 crore. The centre will consist of six interconnected data centre buildings offering 30,000 racks capacity and 200MW of power. It is expected to generate thousands of job opportunities in IT (information technology) sector,” Sidharth Nath Singh, who heads the ministries of investment and export, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and textile in the UP government said.

The Reserve Bank of India’s norms on data localisation has necessitated the need for data centres. Reliance Jio’s data centre plan comes when the government is emphasising on India’s digital economy to grow to $1 trillion by 2025.