Maharastra Home Minister says, “Won’t allow sale of Patanjali’s Covid ‘medicine’ Coronil”

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has said it will not allow the sale of Coronil, a drug launched by Baba Ramdev-owned Pathanjali Group. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh made the announcement. The Maharashtra government has said that the sale of the drug cannot be allowed without proper permission. “Selling of Coronil without proper certification from competent health organizations like WHO, IMA and others will not be allowed in Maharashtra,” Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

In a tweet, the minister also pointed out that the IMA was concerned about the authenticity of Coronil, Pathanjali’s Covid medicine. The minister said in a tweet that the drug could not be approved without the approval of the World Health Organization and the IMA. Union Minister Harsha Vardhan and others had come out in support of Baba Ramdev’s Covid medicine, Coronil. Harshavardhan’s support came after Ramdev claimed that the drug was approved by the World Health Organization.