Massive fire broke out in Bharuch leaving 20 workers injured

Gujarat’s Bharuch woke up to agony today. At least 20 workers were injured after a massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Bharuch district. The blaze took place around 2 am in the United Phosphorous Limited’s unit.

The local residents said that the blast was so powerful that it was heard by people a long distance away from the spot. “At least 20 workers were injured. Eight of them are admitted in hospitals in Bharuch and Ankleshwar, while 12 others were discharged after initial treatment,” an official said.

Immediately after the blast, about 15 fire tenders rushed to the spot. Blaze was only under control by 6.30 am. get in, the official said. The unit is engaged in manufacturing chemicals used in medicines. However the real cause behind the blast is yet to be ascertained.