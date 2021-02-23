Neera Tanden suffers major blow; key senators oppose nomination as Biden’s budget chief

Indian American Neera Tanden faces major blow as she is opposed by key senators for the role of President Joe Biden’s budget chief. Tanden suffered opposition for offensive remarks she made over the last four years, especially against Republicans.

She has called Senator Collins “the worst”; and Senator Mitch McConnell, the top Republican, “Moscow Mitch” and “Voldemort”. “Neera Tanden has neither the experience nor the temperament to lead this critical agency. Her past actions have demonstrated exactly the kind of animosity that President Biden has pledged to transcend,” Collins said.

Tanden’s supporters had tried to compensate for the “No” vote announced by Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat, last week. Tanden is in need of support from all 50 Democrats in the evenly divided 100-member Senate. With the loss of Manchin’s support, the vote fell down to 49 Democrats.

Another Indian American, Vivek Murthy, who is Biden’s nominee for Surgeon General, may also face challenges when he starts his confirmation process. Murthy had advised Biden’s campaign on the pandemic and joined the president-elect’s Covid-19 task force.