Remembering Madhubala, the queen of expressions

Many celebrities have passed away. But we often remember a few of them for their graceful actions and expressions. Madhubala is one such celebrity who still lives in our hearts with her expressions. Let’s take a tour on her memorable films. Starting from Anarkali, the historical movie that held record for the highest grossing Hindi film of all time for 15 years, her mesmerising journey goes.

Madhubala held an unparalleled charm as seen in ‘Aaiye Meherbaan’ song which went on to become a showstopper in Indian cinema’s history. This crime thriller movie directed by Shakti Samanta, was lauded especially for Madhubala’s incredible performance as a pub dancer.

Madhubala is known for her versatility. Radiating mythical beauty, she was known as the Venus of Indian cinema. Another cult movie that gained commercial and critical success, was Half Half Ticket starring Kishore Kumar and Madhubala. Her superstardom dawned with the film ‘Mahal’, which was India’s first reincarnation thriller film.

Madhubala was fortunate enough to be in experimental movies of the time. She proved to be a total actress. Madhubala’s depiction of a wealthy, westernised heiress left an indelible mark in the list of her most memorable and identifiable performances. The movie has been enjoying classic status over the years. It was also featured in the list of 100 Best Bollywood Movies in Time Out London magazine (2019).