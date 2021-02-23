Serum Institute give answers to all doubts about Covishield Vaccine

The Serum Institute of India, the manufacturers of Covishield Vaccine has updated about its vaccine. Executive Director Serum Institute of India had gave answers to some doubts regarding the vaccine.

The Institute claimed that the vaccine can be administrated to people with multiple allergies. But people with allergies must inform about this vaccine providers. The institute also refuted the rumour about using alcohol before and after the vaccination. Serum Institute made it clear that there is no prohibition of taking alcohol before and after Covishield Vaccination.

The vaccine is very much effective against the new muted strains of Covid-19. The Institute also claimed that there is no side-effect for this vaccine. Vaccine is effective even among people with age more than 55 years. And the vaccine is effective for a duration of at least 10 months.