Serum Institute give answers to all doubts about Covishield Vaccine

Feb 23, 2021, 09:57 am IST

The Serum Institute of India, the manufacturers of Covishield Vaccine has updated about its vaccine. Executive Director Serum Institute of India had gave answers to some doubts regarding the vaccine.

The Institute claimed that the vaccine can be administrated to people with  multiple allergies. But people with allergies must  inform about this vaccine providers.  The institute also refuted the rumour  about using alcohol before and after the vaccination. Serum Institute made it clear that there is no prohibition of taking alcohol before and after Covishield Vaccination.

The vaccine is very much effective  against the new muted   strains of Covid-19.  The  Institute also claimed that there is no side-effect for this vaccine.  Vaccine is effective even among people with age more than 55 years. And the vaccine is effective for a duration of at least 10 months.

