‘Thank you for trusting BJP, Always an honour to serve Gujarat” ; PM Modi shows gratitude after Civic polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed gratitude to Gujarat as Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged on track to preserve leadership in six municipal corporations, attaining 409 of the 474 seats where results were announced till evening. Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “Grateful to the people of the state for trusting BJP yet again. Always an honor to serve Gujarat.”

Thank you Gujarat! Results of municipal elections across the state clearly show the unwavering faith people have towards politics of development and good governance. Grateful to the people of the state for trusting BJP yet again. Always an honour to serve Gujarat. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2021

He also displayed delight over the results municipal results announced so far terming the victory as “very special.” “For a party that’s serving in a state for over 2 decades to record such a phenomenal win is noteworthy,’ he said in a tweet. Home Minister Amit Shah also showed his joy stating that municipal corporation poll results “show that Gujarat has again established itself as BJP’s stronghold,” continuing, “today’s results are one of the best outcomes in Gujarat.”

“BJP has received an amazing majority in elections to all six municipal corporations in Gujarat. I thank the voters of all the six municipal corporations, chief minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP chief CR Patil & party workers for this success,” said BJP chief JP Nadda. Polling for 576 seats in Ahmedabad and five separate civic corporations was held on February 21. The counting of votes started on Tuesday morning and is still advancing.

While Congress has acquired 43 of the named seats so far, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a new candidate in these elections, gave powerful invasions by overwhelming 18 seats so far. A total of 192 seats in Ahmedabad, 72 in Rajkot, 64 in Jamnagar, 52 in Bhavnagar, 76 in Vadodara, and 120 in Surat were up for clutches in the polls. The AAP had covered 470 candidates over the six corporations.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel showed thanks to the voters and BJP workers for the results.”The grand victory of the BJP in these elections is the victory of the people of Gujarat. This is a grand victory of the politics of development of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Rupani said.”The people of Gujarat have provided a subject to political analysts who can now study how the concept of anti-incumbency does not apply in the state. Many thanks and congratulations to all the winning candidates, BJP office-bearers, workers, and the voters of Gujarat for the glorious victory of Bharatiya Janata Party in the elections,” Patel tweeted.