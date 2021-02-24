62 Inmates dead, many injured in prison riots

At least 62 prisoners were dead and many others were injured in a prison riot. As per reports, gang rivalry has lead to the riot that took place in three prisons in Ecuador. At least 21 dead in a inmates died in a prison in Ecuador’s western port city of Guayaquil. Another 33 died at the prison in Cuenca in the south and 8 in Latacunga.

Prison riots are common in Ecuador as the prisons are overcrowded in the country. The prison authority described fierce fighting between organized gangs that go by names such as Los Pipos, Los Lobos and Tigrones. They rely on drug trafficking and operate their criminal enterprises from prison.