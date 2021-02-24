7 people including two woman killed in oil tanker-car collision

In a tragic incident, at least seven people including 2 woman had lost their lives as a oil tanker hit the car they were travelling. The accident took place near Naujheel police station on the Yamuna Expressway on Tuesday night.

As per police, the oil tanker going to Agra collided with the divider. During the collision, a car came between the tanker the divider. All those who were travelling in the car are dead.

“Seven persons including two women died after an oil tanker collided with the car they were travelling in on Yamuna Expressway. The kin of the deceased have been informed about the incident. Bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem. Further probe is underway,” Mathura senior superintendent of police Gaurav Grover said