Commodity market: Gold prices remain firm

The price of yellow metal has remained firm in the Indian market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were 0.06% higher at Rs.46,830 per 10 gram. The silver futures surged 0.35% to Rs.69,583 per kg. On Tuesday price of gold has ended lower by 0.22% lower while silver fell 1.5%. In August, gold had hit a record high of Rs 56,200 and has been under pressure since then.

Also Read: Fuel prices hiked again

Price of spot gold has edged higher marginally in the Indian market. The price of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,595, after an increase of Rs 49 from the earlier rate of Rs 4,546. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stood at Rs 45,950 after witnessing a hike of Rs 490.