Experts say travel should not done for two years to avoid getting covid….

London: Health experts say travelling abroad should be avoided until 2023. Despite warnings from scientists, Britain has decided to lift international travel restrictions on May 17. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans to lift the lockdown, including the removal of travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, Professor Graham Medley, a member of the government’s scientific advisory council and the UK’s chief pandemic model, says he is not preparing to travel abroad until 2023. He reminded that there is uncertainty all over the world and the situation in many places is not like in Britain.