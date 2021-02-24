Former Indian cricketer joins BJP

Kolkata: Former Indian cricketer Ashoke Dinda has joined the BJP in the run-up to the Bengal elections. Dinda joined the party at a function in Kolkata led by Union Minister Babul Supriyo and Bengal BJP state vice-president Arjun Singh. He joined BJP hours after another cricketer Manoj Tiwary was included in the Trinamool Congress.

The 36-year-old had announced retirement from all formats of cricket on February 2. The seamer featured in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is for India. Ashoke Dinda and Manoj Tiwary’s political innings begin months ahead of the West Bengal assembly election, which is likely to take place in April or May.