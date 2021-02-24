Images of a shark with a human face go viral on the Internet

Images of sharks with human faces are going viral on social media. Abdullah Nooran, an Indonesian fisherman, found the shark with a strange face. On February 21, a shark was caught in Nooran’s net while fishing in Rote Ndao in eastern Nusa Tenggara.

The next day when the shark’s stomach ruptured he got three baby sharks. Two were like mother sharks. But Nooran said the third felt like a human face. Many people come to Nooran’s house to see it with the strange shape of a shark. He says some are also expressing a desire to buy sharks. But Nooran says he’s not ready to sell it and believes the creature will bring him good luck.