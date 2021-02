Indian Railway announces 16 special trains: Here is the full list

The Indian Railway has announced that it will operate 16 special trains. These trains were announced to clear the rush of passengers during Holi festival. The Holi special trains include weekly, bi-weekly, tri-weekly and daily special trains which go towards destinations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra.

Full list of Holi special trains 2021:

03402 Danapur-Bhagalpur Special (Daily) | 03401 Bhagalpur-Danapur (Daily)

03419 Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur Special (Daily) | 03420 Muzaffarpur- Bhagalpur Special (Daily)

02315 Kolkata-Udaipur City Special (Thursday) | 02316 Udaipur City-Kolkata Special (Monday)

03165 Kolkata-Sitamarhi Special (Saturday) | 03166 – Sitamarhi-Kolkata Special (Sunday)

02361 Asansol-Mumbai CST Special (Sunday) | 02362 Mumbai CST-Asansol Special (Wednesday)

03023 Howrah-Gaya Special via Sahibganj (Daily) | 03024 Gaya-Howrah Special via Sahibganj (Daily)

03002 Suri-Howrah Special (Daily) | 03001 Howrah- Suri Special (Daily)

03502 Asansol-Haldia Special (Except Sunday) | 03501 Haldia-Asansol Special (Except Sunday)

03506 Asansol-Digha Special (Sunday) | 03505 Digha-Asansol (Sunday)

03512 Asansol-Tatanagar Special (Sunday, Tuesday and Friday) | 03511 Tatanagar-Asansol Special (Sunday, Tuesday and Friday)

02335 Bhagalpur-LTT Special (Tuesday, Friday and Sunday) | 02336 LTT-Bhagalpur Special (Thursday, Sunday and Tuesday)

03507 Asansol-Gorakhpur Special (Friday) | 03508 Gorakhpur-Asansol Special (Saturday)

03509 Asansol-Gonda Special (Monday) | 03510 Gonda-Asansol Special (Wednesday)

03418 Malda Town-Digha Special (Thursday) | 03417 Digha-Malda Town (Thursday)

03415 Malda Town-Patna Special (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) | 03416 Patna-Malda Town (Thursday, Saturday and Monday)

03425 Malda Town-Surat Special (Saturday) | 03426 Surat-Malda Town Special (Monday)