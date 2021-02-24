Is there survival after death? CIA report is being widely discussed

NEW YORK: A report by the CIA, the US intelligence agency, claims that what we call the mind when it dies has the potential to go beyond space and time, is now being discussed on social media. The CIA report was published in 2003. Abigail Carey, a Tik Tok user, discusses the report of the American spy agency on the mysteries of the human mind.

The CIA report compares the human mind to a hologram that is unreadable at first glance but hides a lot of information. The report says that the universe itself is a huge hologram that hides many such secrets. The video, posted by Abigail Carey, states that the CIA report sheds light on many of the unanswered questions of the human mind, including hypnotism and meditations that provide psychic experiences. The CIA report states that there is no such thing as a completely solid substance in the universe. This argument is based on the fact that there are subtle motions that move and rotate inside a solid object.