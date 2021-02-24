New Covid-19 guidelines issued in UAE

New Covid-19 guidelines were issued in UAE. The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Ajman has issued the new rules in the emirate to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. The new rules will comes to effect from Tuesday, February 23.

As per the new rules, all cafes and restaurants will need to close down by 11pm. Cafeterias and restaurants that “provide fast food” are exempted from the new rule. Delivery services are also allowed. Violators will be imposed with heavy fines up to Dh50,000.

The Ajman Department of Economic Development (DED), ECDMT, and the Ajman Police, have launched the crackdown to find out violators.