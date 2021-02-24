Priyanka Chopra is widely trolled for her Orb Dress. Take a look

Priyanka Chopra is the princess of wearing weird dresses. Surely there is no other actress who wears so many different, weird costumes and has faced so many trolls in the name of these roles. Priyanka has been dragged into the world of news and trolls for wearing an orb costume designed by Halpern Studio. Not sure if the name comes from the green with black dots covering only from the neck to above the knees. A bundle of head and legs at a glance.

so this is what they meant by lollipop laagelu pic.twitter.com/jHITvEsTqR — ??su??? (@acan_sha) February 23, 2021

Priyanka joined in and had a good laugh, each meme at a time. She also shared some of her favourite ones on Twitter, adding a reaction for each of them on her Instagram stories. Take a look at some of the memes which make Priyanka Chopra roll on the floor, laughing: