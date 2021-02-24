Reels can now be accessible for Instagram Lite users as well

Instagram Lite app users can now also enjoy Instagram reels. Instagram Lite is a smaller version of the Instagram mobile app. Facebook recently announced a new update on Instagram Lite. This feature is currently only available to Indian users.

Instagram Lite launched in India on December 20. The size of this app is less than two MB. Some major features of the main application were omitted from this minor version. The Instagram Lite app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Reels and IG TV are features that were not previously available in the Instagram Lite version. The reels are now in the lite version. Like the main app, the Instagram Lite app has a special tab for reels.