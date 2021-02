Thiruvananthapuram: A genetically modified virus found in Britain has been found to have infected a person for the first time in the state. The 72-year-old from Kozhikode was infected with the virus. This brings the confirmed cases of the virus in the state to 11. The other 10 are from the UK.

In Kerala, Covid is still incurable. Out of the 4034 confirmed by Covid in the state yesterday, 3674 were infected through contact. 258 Contact source not found.