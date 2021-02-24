“The corona crisis is yet to be over”: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned that the corona crisis is not yet over. The Chief Minister urged all to follow the safety measures announced.

“The corona crisis is yet to be over. Hence it should be ensured that every precaution is taken and the laid down protocol is adhered to”, said Yogi Adityanath. He also instructed all the district magistrates to hold meetings at the integrated command and control centres and COVID hospitals in the mornings and evenings.