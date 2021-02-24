TMC worker shot dead, 2 injured in bomb attack in West Bengal

A worker of ruling Trinamool Congress was shot dead and two others were injured in a bomb attack in West Bengal. Unidentified bike-borne assailants attacked TMC workers with bombs and bullets in Paschim Medinipur district on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Souvik Dolai. The injured have been admitted to Midnapore Medical College Hospital.

As per police, the bike-borne assailants hurled a bomb and also fired at a group of TMC workers who were sitting on a roadside. TMC accused that BJP is behind the attack.

“We did well in the area in the previous elections. The attack was planned to stop us before the assembly polls. This is BJP’s job. We have requested the police to arrest the miscreants immediately,” said Trinamool district president Ajit Maiti.