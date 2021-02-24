Women protested during Priyanka Gandhi’s speech; Watch the video

Lucknow: Rape Survivor’s mother protested during a speech by Congress leader Priyanka Vadra. The incident took place in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. A native of Rajasthan came out in protest during the speech.

The program was organized by Congress in support of the farmer’s protests. While Priyanka Vadra was preaching, a woman from Rajasthan was chanting slogans demanding justice for her daughter. Priyanka then ended her speech. Priyanka Gandhi then spoke to the woman and took her aside. She dialed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on the spot and asked him to help the rape survivor.