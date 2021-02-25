Abandoned car found near Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai… Read more!!!

Mumbai: A vehicle laden with explosives was found near the Mumbai residence of Reliance India Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani. Police also recovered gelatin sticks from a Scorpio vehicle found abandoned on South Mumbai Road.

The incident took place on today evening. Mumbai Police and the Bomb Squad rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the abandoned vehicle under suspicious circumstances. Mumbai police said in a statement that a detailed search revealed presence of explosives in the vehicle.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Crime Branch was investigating the incident.