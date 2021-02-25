Aprilia RS 660 and Tuno 660 bikes launched in India; Booking has started

Piaggio India, the Italian two-wheeler manufacturer of Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Gucci, and Giller, has confirmed that it won’t be launching an electric scooter in the country any time soon. Piaggio is all set to launch the Aprilia RS660 and Tuno 660 in India to bridge the gap between scooters and superbikes.

Ahead of the arrival, Piaggio India CEO and Managing Director Diego Graffi announced that bookings for the new bikes have begun. In an interview with Autocar India, Diego Graffi said that bookings for the Aprilia RS 660 and Tuno 660 bikes have started and the bikes will be imported from the European market in the second quarter of this year. Both bikes are powered by a 659cc, liquid-cooled engine with a 270-degree firing order. The engine will produce 100 bhp of power at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. Key features include three-level cornering ABS, adjustable wheel control, traction control, engine brake control, and a 6-axis IMU.