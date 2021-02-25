Covid-19 Update: 299 new recoveries reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has update the Covid-19 situation in the country. 288 new coronavirus were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. The number of total coronavirus cases reported in the country surged to 140,588.

The overall recoveries reached at 131,684 as 299 new recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. 4 new deaths were also reported. The death toll has reached at 1562.

In the last 24 hours 29 people were admitted in the hospitals. Thus the number of people admitted in the hospitals has reached at 192. 68 patients were in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs. The recovery rate is at 94%.