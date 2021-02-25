Covid-19 Update: 3025 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 3025 new coronavirus cases were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours along with 4678 recoveries and 18 deaths.

Thus the overall infection tally has surged to 381,662. The total recoveries has mounted to 375,059. The death toll climbed to 1182. At present there are 5421 active cases.

195,866 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE in the last 24 hours. Till now more than 30 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

Abu Dhabi has been providing Covid-19 testing support to multiple countries, processing up to 10,000 imported samples per day, as part of its commitment to help the world beat the pandemic. The Department of Health in the Capital on Thursday confirmed about 5,000 to 10,000 Covid samples are flown in from around the world every day, with results being provided within 24 hours.