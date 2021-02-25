Covid-19 Update: 465 new coronavirus cases reported in Qatar

465 new coronavirus cases along with 540 new recoveries were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported. The newly diagnosed cases include 408 contacts of active cases and 57 travel related. This was updated by the Ministry of Public Health in the country.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached at 162,268. The total number of people recovered in Qatar rised to 152,327. The death toll is firm at 257.

At present there are 9,684 active cases in the country. There are 105 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 681. 13 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of patients in ICUS to 99.

The ministry conducted 9,344 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 5,746 people were tested for the first time. Till now 1,521,792 Covid-19 tests were carried out in Qatar.