Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches 97.6% in Saudi Arabia

Recovery rate has reached at 97.6% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 356 new coronavirus cases along with 308 recoveries and 5 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 180 were recorded in Riyadh, 80 in the Eastern Province, 37 in Makkah, 8 in Asir, 6 in Madinah,4 in Hail, 3 in Najran and 2 in Jazan.

Thus total number of confirmed cases has reached at 376,777. The total number of recovered people has reached at 367,323. The death toll stands at 6480.

2574 people were admitted in hospitals. In this 473 are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.