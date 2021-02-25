Election live updates; ‘Coast, the soul of Puducherry’ says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Puducherry. He inaugurated the projects at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research in the UT. He will also lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 12,400 crore in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore.

“The coast is the soul of Puducherry.” “There is so much potential in fisheries, port development, shipping and a Blue economy,”PM Modi said after laying the foundation stone of Puducherry Port Development under Sagarmala scheme. He further ssaid that Puducherry has a lot of potential for industrial and tourism development. He added that these developments will also generate employment opportunities.

Ahead of the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, the BJP has figured out an extensive plan to woo small backward castes in the Dravidian state. This is to counter its image of an upper-caste dominated party from the Hindi heartland.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to poll-bound Assam. His visit is to inaugurate the construction works and beautification project of Batadrava Than, the birthplace of social reformer and proponent of neo-Vaishnavism Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

BJP president J P Nadda launched the ‘Lokkho Sonar Bangla (manifesto) crowdsourcing campaign’, in Kolkata. After launching the campaign, Nadda said the BJP is making efforts to make ‘Sonar Bangla’, including contributions of Swami Vivekanand, Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar who are part of West Bengal history.