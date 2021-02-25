Facebook reveals the real story behind Australia’s news regulation

The move to ban Facebook from providing news content and sharing news on Facebook to Australian users has been the subject of global debate. Facebook’s move comes as a protest against the law requiring social media platforms to reward news content from the Australian media. But days later, the move was withdrawn. Facebook said the government was ready to make some compromises. But now Facebook is explaining their part in this matter.

That’s why buttons are provided on their sites to encourage them to share. Said Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs at Facebook. We have not requested or taken any content that would require a large sum of money. He also says that news links are just a small part of the benefits available to users on Facebook. The new law would have forced Facebook to pay unlimited amounts to media giants through a bargaining system, rather than allowing it to help only the small media. Facebook had two options, either to pay media outlets as the government says or to remove news from its Australian site.

However, Clegg said the Australian government had agreed to the changes after further discussions.

Facebook, meanwhile, acknowledged that the decision to block the news was not a trivial one. In doing so, many contents were inadvertently omitted. The Internet needs new rules. But big media corporations need a law that works not just for everyone. The new rules will only take effect if they benefit more people. “It simply came to our notice then that we were not protecting the interests of the few,” he said.