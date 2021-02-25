Forex Market: Indian rupee edges lower against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had edged lower against the US dollar in the forex market. The Indian rupee opened firm against the US dollar and later went lower against the US dollar due to the negative trend in the Indian share market.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened firm at 72.30 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee is now trading lower at 72.40 against the US dollar. On Wednesday the Indian rupee settled trading at 72.32 against the US dollar.

The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.64 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 13% in the new series.