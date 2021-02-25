Gulf country to introduces heavy fines for violating Covid-19 restrictions

A gulf country has decided to impose heavy fines for violating Covid-19 restrictions. Oman has decided this. This was announced by Major Mohammed Al Hashami from the Directorate of Public Relations at Royal Oman Police.

People who conducts gatherings or invite people to attend gatherings would be slapped a heavy fine. The one that invites people for gatherings will be fine RO 1,500 with the attendees to the same get a fine of RO 100.

The Royal Oman police has set up a operations centre to receive all calls reporting violations. Residents can call to 1099 and report incidents related to violations.