Is hair loss a post-COVID-19 symptom? Know more

One year has passed since the Covid epidemic spread around the world. Vaccines have also been developed to combat Covid. However, there are reports of long-term complications in those who are cured of Covid. Complications such as severe fatigue, muscle weakness, sleep problems, anxiety, and depression are common. However, recent studies have shown that hair loss is associated with long-term complications. Those who recover from Covid infection may still have some health problems for weeks or months. These are called long-term complications. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence estimates that Covid’s long-term complications persist for more than 12 weeks.

According to the Office for National Statistics, one in five corona patients show symptoms for five weeks or more. A recent Lancet study found that Covid still showed symptoms six months after the cure and that many of them still had severe hair loss. Hair loss or alopecia areata can be found in many parts of the world for many reasons. A recent study found that this may be one of the symptoms of the coronavirus. According to a study published in the journal The Lancet, about a quarter of people with Covid Cure have had significant hair loss since the disease was cured.

The researchers studied 1655 patients hospitalized with Covid in Wuhan, China. Of these, 359 (22 percent) reported hair loss six months after leaving the hospital. The study also found that women were more likely than men to suffer from hair loss. At the same time, chronic complications such as insomnia have been reported in 26 percent of people. Anxiety and depression have been reported in 23% of people.