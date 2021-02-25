Know how to use Cinnamon to lower blood sugar levels and weight loss

Cinnamon provides many health benefits, including the ability to lower blood sugar and help manage diabetes. It has also been shown to be effective in reducing fat and controlling diabetes. It is important to use it correctly. Moreover, synthetic ingredients are available for cinnamon just as synthetic ingredients are available for many items. Using it will do more harm than good. Therefore, it is very important to know which one to use and how much to use. Used properly, it can reduce the risk of obesity, diabetes, and high cholesterol.

For people with type 2 diabetes

It contains a chemical called cinnamaldehyde. It has the ability to regulate insulin metabolism. Insulin breaks down sugar into smaller particles. If there are too many carbohydrates, it will be converted into fat and stored in the body. Insulin does not bind sugar to people with type 2 diabetes. Most of them have more hunger than others. Sugar increases when food is high. It is converted into fat and stored in the body. This is called insulin resistance. This is the main reason for the increase in obesity for type 2 diabetes. But if insulin can detect sugar and correct the metabolism, the fat will decrease and the sugar will decrease. Cinnamon aldehyde in cinnamon can detect sugar and reduce its effectiveness.

How to use cinnamon

We should take so much care while using cinnamon as a medicine. There is no significant benefit to adding it to the diet. It can be boiled in water and drunk. Put a teaspoon of cinnamon in half a glass of water, boil it and change it into a glass. It is also very good to eat immediately after eating something like a rice meal. It is better to drink it in powder form instead of sticking it. This helps to reduce insulin resistance. Drinking it before exercising is good for proper insulin metabolism. A little more will improve the metabolism and reduce the fat.

If taking insulin

There are also some things to take care of, if you are taking insulin, be careful not to lower your glucose level too much when drinking water with cinnamon. This is a condition called hypoglycemia. A condition in which too much sugar goes down. It’s only good to buy good cinnamon like this. There are two types of cinnamon available in our country called Cassia Cinnamon and Ceylon Cinnamon. Of these, Ceylon Cinnamon gets these benefits. Cassia Cinnamon is available at a lower price. It will not benefit. The price is also low. The original Cinnamon is found only in Sri Lanka and Southeast Asia.