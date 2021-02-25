Maharashtra again; 190 students and teachers test Covid-positive in hostel

Maharashtra is already battling a surge in Covid. Adding up to the situation, 190 new cases have been reported from a single hostel in a school in Washim district. Those tested positive are 186 students and four teachers. Following the report, the school premises have been announced a containment zone.

Those students reported positive are mostly from Amravati and Yavatmal. As per the recent data, these two districts have a major role in contributing to a spike in Covid cases in past days. Maharashtra recorded over 8,800 new cases in a single day on Wednesday and that happens to be the biggest spike in last four months.

Both the state administration and Mumbai police warned people to follow protocols. They also said that if people are found behaving carelessly, they will stick to strict measures.

Washim was in news a few days before as for conducting a large gathering near a temple, violating protocols. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered action against those who defied rules. He said that the rules are same for all and stressed that all the gatherings are banned. A decision on another lockdown will depend purely on people’s response towards orders.