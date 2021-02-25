‘ Modi government’s pitch is full of high inflation for the common people’: Priyanka Gandhi

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has criticized the Narendra Modi led union government over the rising fuel prices. The Congress leader took her social media handle to criticize the government.

“In the last three months, the price of domestic gas cylinders have increased by Rs. 200. Petrol and diesel have already moved towards hitting a century. The pitch of the Modi government, who is batting for his billionaire friends at both ends of the economy, is full of high inflation for the common people,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted

Earlier AICC president Sonia Gandhi has also came down heavily on the union government. “I urge you to roll back these increases and pass on the benefit to our middle and salaried class, our farmers and poor and our fellow citizens. It is they who are battling an unprecedented economic slowdown, widespread unemployment, wage reductions and job losses, high prices and erosion of income”, said Sonia Gandhi.