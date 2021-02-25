Motera stadium renamed; Congress leader Manish Tewari takes a dig at BJP

World’s biggest cricket stadium’ Motera’ was inaugurated by Ram Nath Kovind after which it was renamed as Narendara Modi stadium. Following this, the Congress leader Manish Tewari has now taken a dig at the BJP saying it is rare that buildings, monuments, stadia are dedicated to living persons. The renaming has created a word fight between the BJP and the Congress.

The grand old party began slamming the saffron party of insulting Sardar Patel by renaming the stadium to Narendra Modi. The BJP fired back saying that significant sports infrastructure, awards, and trophies in the country have been named after members of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

‘I guess times have changed’

“Sardar Patel Stadium to Narendra Modi Stadium! Rare that buildings, monuments, stadia are dedicated to living persons or they erect their own statues! It is usually done after a person as a tribute for services rendered! I guess times have changed,” said Tewari in a tweet.

“Beautiful how the truth reveals itself. Narendra Modi stadium – Adani end – Reliance end With Jay Shah presiding” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said. ‘Renaming of Sardar Patel cricket stadium an insult to every single Indian’ Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said.

Meanwhile, the government clarified that the name change involves only the Motera stadium and the sports complex where it is located will continue to be named after Sardar Patel. The Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad on the other hand mocked at the Congress leaders, saying that Congress people who have never respected Sardar Patel were objecting to the stadium being named after Modi.