NASA releases panoramic view of Mars crater… see pictures!!!

Feb 25, 2021, 08:25 pm IST

NASA has released the first high-definition panoramic view of its Mars rover Perseverance`s landing site at Jezero Crater. The newly released panorama shows the crater rim and cliff face of an ancient river delta in the distance, .

The images were captured by Mastcam-Z. Mastcam-Z is a dual-camera system equipped with a zoom function, allowing the cameras to zoom in, focus, and take high-definition video, as well as panoramic colour and 3D images of the Martian surface.

