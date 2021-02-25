NASA releases panoramic view of Mars crater… see pictures!!!

NASA has released the first high-definition panoramic view of its Mars rover Perseverance`s landing site at Jezero Crater. The newly released panorama shows the crater rim and cliff face of an ancient river delta in the distance, .

I’m taking it all in. This is the first 360º view of my home using Mastcam-Z. This dual, high-definition camera system sits atop my mast and has zoom capability. Inspect tiny details of Jezero Crater with the special interactive viewer at https://t.co/roDhWK56gj #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/TAy28PpG73 — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 24, 2021

The images were captured by Mastcam-Z. Mastcam-Z is a dual-camera system equipped with a zoom function, allowing the cameras to zoom in, focus, and take high-definition video, as well as panoramic colour and 3D images of the Martian surface.