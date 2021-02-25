Oh wow! Artist creates 360 degree visualisation of Mar’s surface; garners 1.6 million shares

It was a few days back that NASA released the first-ever audio and video recording from the Perseverance Rover that landed on Mars. The recording was of a faint crackling of a gust of wind captured by the rover. Besides this, a full video of rover landing on Mars was released by the space agency.

After the landing, internet sleuths decoded the latent message that was printed in a binary form on the red and white parachute attached to the rover. Then the NASA officials confirmed that the Perseverance rover’s giant parachute contained a hidden message that was written in binary computer code. The red and white pattern in concentric spelled out ‘Dare Mighty Things’.

The latest news on Mars is that one artist has created a mesmerising 360-degree visualisation of its surface. Hugh Hou, a video editor, and digital artist is the genius behind the 360-degree image created using photos taken by the Perseverance rover. Along with the visualisation, Hugh also shared eight steps on how one can experience the view using Oculus VR.

However, the visualisation has gone viral with over 1.6 million shares, 4.71 lakh reaction, and 1,31 lakh comments. Hugh also wrote that the photos ‘does not have the full sky’. He said he has done some editing to have a full 360 experience inside a VR headset like Oculus and Quest 2.

“From NASA – This panorama, taken on Feb. 20, 2021, by the Navigation Cameras, or Navcams, aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover, was stitched together from six individual images after they were sent back to Earth” Hugh wrote.