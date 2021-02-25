Pfizer 94% effective and a strong preventive; reveals Israeli study

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has been proved 94 percent effective in a huge real world study that involved 1.2 million people in Israel. It is also proven to be a strong preventive as per the reports. The Israeli study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“This is the first peer-reviewed large scale evidence for the effectiveness of a vaccine in real world conditions,” Ben Reis, a researcher at Harvard Medical School said. The study involved almost 600,000 people who received the shots and an equal number who hadn’t but were closely matched to their vaccinated counterparts by age, sex, geography and other features.

Later it was seen that the efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 as 94 percent. More than 217 million vaccine doses have been administered globally. The study gives hope that the world will finally emerge from a pandemic which has killed 2.4 million people so far. But at the same time, the availability of vaccine is challenging. Unless vaccines are accessible to all, the pandemic will not end.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus applauded the first delivery of the Covax vaccines and he tweeted, “At last!” WHO aims to deliver at least two billion doses globally by the end of the year. Covax, led by Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, the WHO and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), is seeking to ensure vaccines are equitably distributed globally.