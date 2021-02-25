PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ahead of assembly elections; inaugurate development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ahead of assembly elections. PM will also lay foundation for various development projects during the visit.

In Tamil Nadu, the PM will lay the foundation of multiple infrastructure projects worth over Rs 12,400 crore. He will dedicate the Rs 8,000-crore Neyveli New Thermal Power Project to the nation. This will be offered under PMO release. He will also dedicate to the nation Rs 3,000 crore 709 MW Solar Power Project of NLCIL.

In Puducherry, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of initiatives including 100-bed girls’ hostel at Lawspet for athletes at a cost of about Rs 12 crore. This initiative comes under the aegis of the Sports Authority of India. He will also inaugurate the reconstructed Heritage Marie Building built by the French.

He will lay the foundation stone for the development of Minor Port at Puducherry under Sagarmala Scheme. Other projects are the Synthetic Athletic Track, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, the Medical College Building at Karaikal New Campus- Phase I, Karaikal District (JIPMER) and the 4 laning of NH45-A – 56 kms Sattanathapuram – Nagapattinam package of Villupuram to Nagapattinam project covering Karaikal District at a capital cost of Rs 2,426 crore.