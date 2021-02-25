Rs. 80 crore as electricity bill; BP shoots high, man rushed to hospital

Rs.80 crore as electricity bill!!!! Who won’t get a heart attack! This isn’t a tale anymore. Here in Maharashtra an 80-year-old man was rushed to the hospital as he complained of high blood pressure after receiving an electricity bill worth Rs 80 crore.

Ganpat Naik is the one who received a bill of Rs. 80 crore. He runs a rice mill in Nirmal village of Nala Sopara town. When Naik, a heart patient, complained of high blood pressure after looking at the bill, he was immediately taken to the hospital for a medical check-up.

Naik’s grandson, Niraj, said that they were working in the mill when they received the power-bill. They were “shocked” when they saw the dues on the bill. “At first, I thought they have sent us the entire district’s bill. We rechecked and it was only our bill. We got scared because the electricity board has started recovering dues and arrears from everyone for the lockdown period,” Niraj told.

The news spread in no time and the electricity board looked into the issue. After checking the bill, the board said that it made a mistake in the bill. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) said it was an inadvertent error by the agency and the bill was rectified.