Sasha is 40!!! here are some lesser known facts about your favourite star

Believe it or not, it’s Shahid Kapoor’s 40th birthday. Let’s dig deeper and get some lesser known facts about him…

He is into ads. Yes, maybe we know him as a charming B-town actor, but the fact is that Shahid loves to do ads and music videos. He came into film industry making his grand debut in Ken Ghosh’s ‘Ishq Vishk’ in 2003. But much before that, he was seen as a popular face in advertisements, television commercials and many music videos.

Another lesser known fact is about his Delhi connection. Shahid completed his initial schooling years in New Delhi. He studied in Gyan Bharati School till class 4. Sasha was three-year-old when his parents and veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azim got separated. The actor keeps cordial relations with step-mom Supriya Pathak. He has three siblings namely Sanah, Ishaan Khattar and Ruhaan Kapur.

Shahid began in films as a background dancer. Subhash Ghai’s ‘Taal’ starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was his debut as a background dancer. No doubt that Shahid is a great dancer. Shahid is often mentioned for his Shah Rukh Lookalike. From the time he was first seen on the small screen, the actor was compared to superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He faced negative comments like he will not prove his identity. However Sasha took it as a challenge and worked on criticisms.

Now comes the craziest fact. Sasha has a well built body, right? This is because he does regular work out and that the actor is a proud vegetarian. American author Brian Hines influenced Shahid’s lifestyle choice. He even bagged PETA India’s Sexiest Vegetarian contest in 2009 and was named PETA Asia-Pacific’s Sexiest Vegetarian Man in 2011.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurdwara in Gurgaon. The duo is blessed with a baby girl named Misha and a baby boy named Zain.