Violence; RSS worker stabbed to death in Alappuzha district

Clashes between Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leads to the death of one RSS worker and leaving six people injured. The violence which erupted on late Wednesday night during a rally taken out by the SDPI made the situation worse. Two among six injured are in critical condition.

The Popular Front of India has been involved in clashes and political murders since its inception. The outfit was formed in 2006 after three Muslim organizations floated after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992 – the National Development Front of Kerala, Karnataka Forum for Dignity and Manitha Neethi Pasari of Tamil Nadu merged.

SDPI had taken out a rally in Alappuzha’s Wayalar. It was deemed provocative by the RSS workers and led to clashes between both groups. The clashes led to the death of a 22-year-old RSS worker, R Nandu. The RSS worker was stabbed to death during the clashes. Police have not arrested anyone yet. More police personnels are deployed in Wayalar considering the violent milieu. Following the death of the RSS worker, the group has called for a district-wide strike.