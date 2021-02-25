Watch an adorable puppy running into a reporter during live telecast….

Shared by FOX 5, a 3.48-minute clip show the journalist Bob Barnard walking on a snow-covered street and reporting the weather in northern Virginia.

A little while later, a puppy comes running out of nowhere towards Barnard and he stops. “Come here. Come here. I don’t see an owner,” said Barnard while chasing after the dog to pick him up. He then takes him and said, “Forget the people we talked to earlier. I want to get to know this dog”. Moments later a woman is seen walking towards the reporter informing that a dog named Pierogi had jumped over the fence and ran out.